Boerse Stuttgart Records March Turnover Of Around EUR 12.3 Billion - Strong Increases In Structured Securities, Equities And Exchange-Traded Products Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year

Boerse Stuttgart is the German exchange of Boerse Stuttgart Group. The European group also operates exchanges in Sweden and Switzerland.

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 12.3 billion in March, around 28 percent more than in the same month of the previous year.

Structured securities made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was around EUR 4.6 billion – an increase of around 13 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Leverage products generated turnover of around EUR 3.5 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 1.1 billion to the total turnover.

According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 2.7 billion, around 55 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. German equities contributed around EUR 1.9 billion towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 787 million.

The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 1.8 billion in March. Around EUR 812 million of turnover was attributable to corporate bonds.

Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 3.1 billion, around 67 percent more than in the same month of the previous year. The turnover from investment fund units in March was around EUR 146 million.

Stuttgart stock exchange trading volume March 2025