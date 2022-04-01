Boerse Stuttgart Records March Turnover Of Around EUR 10,9 Billion - Securitised Derivatives And ETPs Show Significant Increase In Trading Volume Compared To The Same Month Of The Previous Year

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 10,9 billion in March – an increase of over 5 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was over EUR 4,9 billion – around 23 per cent more than in March 2021. Leverage products generated turnover of over EUR 3,7 billion. Investment products contributed around EUR 1,2 billion to the total turnover.
According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 2,3 billion. German equities contributed around EUR 1,4 billion towards this total. International equities generated turnover of around EUR 924 million.
Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was around EUR 2,7 billion – around 20 per cent more than in March 2021. The turnover from investment fund units in March was around EUR 227 million.
The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was EUR 742 million. At around EUR 391 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.