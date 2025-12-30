Boerse Stuttgart Group With Record Year 2025 - Trading Volume Of The Group's Three European Exchanges Increases By 17 Percent - Broker EUWAX AG Once Again Achieves Excellent Results - Market Position As Europe's Exchange Group With Largest Crypto Business Is Strengthened - New Business Area For Tokenized Assets With BX Digital And Pan-European Digital Settlement Platform Seturion

In a very dynamic market environment, Boerse Stuttgart Group achieved a new revenue record in 2025, as it did in the previous year. The Group was very successful in all of its strategic business areas and continued on its path of structural growth. Key figures in the capital markets and digital business of the sixth-largest exchange group in Europe developed very positively.

"In our capital markets business, our exchanges in Germany, Sweden and Switzerland were able to increase their trading volume by around 17 percent compared to the previous year. The Swedish NGM and the BX Swiss in Switzerland even set new records for the second year in a row. There were also 19 new listings of growth companies at NGM. Once again, our broker EUWAX AG also achieved excellent results. Our new ETCs EUWAX Gold Core and EUWAX Gold Traceable convinced investors with their excellent tradability and attractive cost structure," says Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group: "Our digital business also performed very well in 2025. The trading volume in cryptocurrencies remained on a high level. The number of retail customers on our platforms rose to 1.2 million." The volume of cryptocurrencies held in fiduciary custody at Boerse Stuttgart Digital peaked at around EUR 5,2 billion in 2025.

Boerse Stuttgart Group has made consistent and successful progress on its structural growth path in 2025. Major institutional partnerships were a key factor. “In our capital market business, we were able to expand our zero-fee offerings and welcome additional international partners to our Easy Euwax trading segment and our regulated trading platform TradeREBEL," says Voelkel: "In our digital business, we became DekaBank's infrastructure partner for crypto trading, for its institutional clients and in the crypto offering for the approximately 50 million retail customers of the savings banks, Germany's largest banking group. We also gained further institutional clients for crypto trading and custody in Europe, such as the major Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo and the Slovenian broker Ilirika. One of the foundations was the MiCAR license that Boerse Stuttgart Digital received as the first crypto service provider in Germany."

Boerse Stuttgart Group established tokenized assets as its third strategic business area in 2025. In Switzerland, BX Digital received the first license for a DLT trading facility and started onboarding the first trading participants. "With Seturion, we have introduced a pan-European settlement platform for tokenized assets that overcomes national silos through its open architecture. Seturion is open to all market participants in Europe, and we will build and scale the platform together with them," says Voelkel.

In 2025, Boerse Stuttgart Group introduced its new Advisory Council, made up of six high caliber international senior leaders. With their experience, independent perspective and extensive global networks, they will support Boerse Stuttgart Group's ambitious growth strategy and provide impulses on key future trends.