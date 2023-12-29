Boerse Stuttgart Group Shows Its Strength In Challenging Market Environment - Broker EUWAX AG With Excellent Performance - Trading Volume On The Group’s Three European Exchanges Reaches Level Of The Previous Year - Boerse Stuttgart Digital Is Fully Regulated Infrastructure Partner For Financial Institutions In Europe

In a challenging market environment in 2023, Boerse Stuttgart Group performed very well as the sixth largest exchange group in Europe, continuing its structural growth in the capital markets and digital business. "2023 was a successful year for our Group: In securities trading, our broker EUWAX AG delivered an excellent performance as a liquidity provider. On our exchanges in Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland, we achieved a total trading volume on the level of the previous year. We further expanded our zero-fee offerings in Germany and Switzerland. Leonteq became a strategic partner of our Swiss exchange BX Swiss. Our Swedish exchange NGM recorded four new listings of growth companies," says Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group: "We bundled our digital business under the roof of Boerse Stuttgart Digital, with comprehensive solutions for institutional partners. We were also able to increase the number of our retail customers in crypto trading and the volume of cryptocurrencies we hold in custody significantly. We successfully entered the Italian market. Overall, 2023 clearly demonstrated the strength of our broad positioning as a European exchange group."

On Boerse Stuttgart Group’s exchanges in Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland, the expected total turnover in 2023 – with a projection for the last two trading days of December – amounts to around EUR 100 billion and reaches the level of the previous year. In a challenging market environment, this distinguishes Boerse Stuttgart Group from major European competitors in securities trading.

The trading volume on the Group’s German exchange in Stuttgart amounts to around EUR 90 billion, reaching the same level as in the previous year. The breadth of the trading services in different securities classes has a positive effect: The trading volume for bonds increases by around 115 percent in 2023.

In the digital business, Boerse Stuttgart Group bundled its solutions for brokerage, trading and custody under the roof of Boerse Stuttgart Digital in 2023. Boerse Stuttgart Digital is the reliable infrastructure partner for financial institutions in Europe for cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Boerse Stuttgart Digital offers institutional clients solutions for institutional brokerage and custody as well as an institutional trading venue (MTF). Boerse Stuttgart Digital deliberately focuses on full regulation – for example by obtaining the crypto custody license in Germany and successfully registering in Italy in 2023.

Boerse Stuttgart Digital was able to continue its structural growth in the persistently tough environment on the crypto market: Boerse Stuttgart Digital now serves around 890,000 retail customers in Europe with its infrastructure offerings, representing growth of around 10 percent in 2023. The volume of cryptocurrencies held in fiduciary custody by Boerse Stuttgart Digital Custody is around EUR 2 billion. The number of cryptocurrencies available to retail customers and institutional partners was increased by 10 to 27.