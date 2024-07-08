Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Boerse Stuttgart Group Now Offers ESG Data For Cryptocurrencies - Distribution Via Network Of Data Providers - Easy Expansion Of Data Feed For Clients - Cooperation With Crypto Risk Metrics

The EU's MiCA regulation sets transparency requirements for crypto asset service providers. They will be obliged to publish sustainability figures for the cryptocurrencies they offer.

In view of this, Boerse Stuttgart Group is now expanding its market data offering to include ESG data for cryptocurrencies. The data is calculated and provided by Crypto Risk Metrics as part of a cooperation. Boerse Stuttgart Group distributes the data through its existing network of data providers. Their clients can obtain the ESG data through a simple feed extension, which minimizes their internal effort.

"Through our offering of ESG data for cryptocurrencies, every bank, broker and crypto provider can easily and cost-effectively obtain the data required by regulation. We are directly connected to all major data vendors who can redistribute the ESG data to their clients,’ says Sabine Guske, Head of Data & Analytics at Boerse Stuttgart Group.

Tim Zölitz, CRO of Crypto Risk Metrics, adds: ‘Our cooperation with Boerse Stuttgart Group ensures that every provider of crypto services can fulfil its ESG reporting obligations in the best possible way. We were particularly pleased that our internal compliance framework, which systematically excludes possible influences from blockchain protocols in the calculation of ESG figures, was taken into account."

At the start, Boerse Stuttgart Group offers ESG data for around 30 cryptocurrencies. The offering will be continuously expanded in line with demand.

