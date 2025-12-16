Boerse Stuttgart Group Establishes New Advisory Council: High Caliber International Senior Leaders Underline The Group's Ambitions

Boerse Stuttgart Group today announced its new Advisory Council. Six high caliber international senior leaders will support the ambitious growth strategy of Europe's sixth-largest exchange group with their experience, independent perspective and extensive global networks.

The members of the new Advisory Council are: Massimo Giordano (Senior Partner and former Managing Partner Europe, McKinsey & Company), Enrico Letta (President Jacques Delors Institute; former Italian Prime Minister), Sylvie Matherat (supervisory board member; former member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Bank), Fleur Pellerin (CEO, Korelya Capital; former French Minister of Culture and Communication), Prof. Dr. Axel Weber (President of the Center for Financial Studies; former President of the Deutsche Bundesbank; former Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS) and Ron Zuckerman (global tech investor and founder).

The new Council underlines the European growth ambitions of Boerse Stuttgart Group. It will discuss key future trends and resulting opportunities of Boerse Stuttgart Group and will provide strategic impulses for the top management.

"With the Advisory Council, we are sending another important signal. We are pursuing an ambitious growth strategy and want to contribute actively to the strengthening and digitalization of the European capital market. The names of the Council members speak for themselves – they are high caliber international leaders and personalities with an impressive track record. They will support us in driving our traditional capital market and our digital business across Europe – in line with our vision 'European investors deserve better'. I am very much looking forward to working together with each of them," says Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.

This is how the new members of the Advisory Council comment on their appointment:

Prof. Dr. Axel Weber: “Europe needs a strong, innovative and regulated capital market if it wants to compete globally and navigate in increasingly tense geopolitical environment. Boerse Stuttgart Group is taking an active role in Europe with its regulated infrastructure across both capital markets and digital business. I am pleased to support this development as part of the Advisory Council.”

Enrico Letta: “The European capital market can be a major driver of economic growth and wealth creation for Europeans – but only if we make the Savings and Investments Union a reality. Boerse Stuttgart Group is a truly European group which stands ready to make its contribution.”

Massimo Giordano: “High-performing capital markets are critical to growing Europe’s future competitiveness and resilience. Boerse Stuttgart Group is part of an innovative and digital European market infrastructure – and I am delighted to join their Advisory Council and support their strategy and growth ambitions in Europe.”

Sylvie Matherat: “I am delighted to join the advisory council of Boerse Stuttgart Group and such experienced professionals in a period of rapid innovation in the traditional capital markets as well as in the digital business and support the group on its European growth ambition.”

Fleur Pellerin: “I am thrilled to be joining the Advisory Council of Boerse Stuttgart Group, where I will bring my perspective at the crossroads of finance, technology and regulation. I look forward to contributing to the group’s bold innovation agenda and to accompanying its ambitions in Europe’s rapidly evolving capital markets landscape.”

Ron Zuckerman: “Boerse Stuttgart Group stands for innovation and entrepreneurship – topics close to my heart. I look forward to supporting the team on its international growth trajectory.”

Further information on the Advisory Council of Boerse Stuttgart Group: https://group.boerse-stuttgart.com/en/advisory-council/