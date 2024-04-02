Boerse Stuttgart Group: Erste Group Lists Structured Securities In Easy Euwax Trading Segment - High Trading Quality And Transparency Without Exchange Transaction Fees For Around 3,100 Products

Erste Group is listing structured securities as an issuer in the Easy Euwax trading segment of Boerse Stuttgart Group. For the approximately 3,100 leverage and investment products of Erste Group listed on Easy Euwax, no exchange transaction fees are charged.

As an exchange-based zero-fee segment, Easy Euwax complements the established Euwax segment of Boerse Stuttgart Group for structured securities trading and is open to all issuers. Morgan Stanley was the first issuer to list its products in Easy Euwax, Raiffeisen Bank International followed. In total, the trading segment now comprises around 326,000 leverage and investment products on a wide variety of underlyings.

"With Easy Euwax, investors benefit from high exchange trading quality and transparency at no exchange transaction fees. Through this low-cost and reliable offering, we are strengthening exchange trading in structured securities – together with the issuers as our partners. We are pleased to welcome Erste Group at Easy Euwax,” says Dragan Radanovic, Chief Business Officer of Boerse Stuttgart Group.

"Providing transparency regarding the traded prices of our products, and doing so at lower costs, is important to us. We are pleased that we can now use this service for our customers," says Uwe Kolar, Head of Retail and Sparkassen Sales at Erste Group.

The independent Trading Surveillance Office monitors price fixing and transaction settlement for exchange trading in the Easy Euwax segment. The segment's own website provides investors with additional transparency ratios on the listed products as well as intuitive search features to make it easier to select products.