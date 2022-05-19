Boerse Stuttgart Group Enables flatexDEGIRO Customers To Trade In Cryptocurrencies - flatexDEGIRO Customers Can Easily Trade Cryptocurrencies Via BISON And Use The Custody Services Of Blocknox

Boerse Stuttgart Group and the leading European online broker flatexDEGIRO enter into a partnership in crypto trading. Customers of flatexDEGIRO in Germany and Austria will have direct access to trading in major cryptocurrencies through their flatex accounts by the end of the third quarter of 2022. To accomplish this, Boerse Stuttgart Group is providing its integrated crypto offer: clients of flatexDEGIRO can trade cryptocurrencies on the BISON retail platform easily and reliably, and use the secure crypto custody service operated by the custodian blocknox – via convenient and direct in-app access from flatex and DEGIRO with an accelerated onboarding process. The partnership is expected to be extended to other European countries.

‘As the leading European exchange group in the crypto sector, we are pleased to have gained the leading European online broker flatexDEGIRO as a partner. The partnership is part of our strategy to continue to grow as a regulated and integrated provider of crypto services, in both the retail and institutional markets,’ said Dr Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO commented: ‘As the European market leader in online stock trading, cryptocurrencies add a key element to our already very broad product range. Together with the Robo-Advisory offering planned for summer 2022 via our partner Whitebox, flatexDEGIRO will offer its customers the most comprehensive product range of all European online brokers. For us, taking this step with such a renowned and trustworthy partner as Boerse Stuttgart Group was an indispensable requirement for the sustainable protection of our customers, especially in such a young and volatile asset class as cryptocurrencies.’

‘Our partnership with flatexDEGIRO creates enormous added value for customers. They benefit from easy processes, attractive transaction costs and custody of cryptocurrencies free of charge. We can jointly unlock new investor groups and serve their growing interest in digital assets,‘ explained Dr Ulli Spankowski, Chief Digital Officer of Boerse Stuttgart Group and Head of BISON.

Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO and CEO von DEGIRO added: ‘flatexDEGIRO enables more than 300 million Europeans to take control of their financial future with easy and secure access to the capital market - without restrictions or lazy compromises. Thanks to our technical edge, we offer our customers the broadest product range in the industry on one of the most convenient and stable platforms – at the lowest prices, especially in the most important European growth markets.’

Customers can trade the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink and Uniswap on BISON free of charge – 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The admission of further cryptocurrencies will follow in the next months. Only the spread between the displayed buying and selling prices is charged. There are no additional costs for customers, for example for deposits or withdrawals of cryptocurrencies. blocknox GmbH, a subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Group, takes care of the custody of cryptocurrencies on an escrow basis. For this purpose, blocknox GmbH has implemented a multi-level security concept. As the banking partner of BISON, Solarisbank AG is responsible for the free-of-charge euro account at BISON and supports Boerse Stuttgart Group.