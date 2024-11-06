Boerse Stuttgart Digital Partners With Fenergo To Scale Regulatory Compliant Crypto Solutions Across Europe

Partnership between Boerse Stuttgart Digital and Fenergo accelerates the onboarding of banks, brokers and asset managers launching their own crypto offerings

Integration of Fenergo enhances scalability of Boerse Stuttgart Digital's infrastructure solutions for financial institutions while streamlining compliance processes

Financial institutions increasingly seek regulatory-compliant solutions for entering the crypto market – partnerships like these are driving crypto adoption in Europe

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the leading infrastructure provider for cryptocurrencies and digital assets in Europe, partners with Fenergo, a renowned leader in AI-powered KYC, client lifecycle management, and transaction monitoring solutions. Through this partnership, Boerse Stuttgart Digital embraces the next wave of growth in Europe’s crypto market by enhancing the scalability of its infrastructure solutions, while streamlining compliance processes in collaboration with Fenergo.

As financial institutions increasingly seek regulatory compliant solutions to enter the digital asset market, the partnership accelerates the onboarding of banks, brokers and asset managers to launch their own crypto offerings. By streamlining the underlying compliance processes for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Boerse Stuttgart Digital enables financial institutions to offer secure and reliable trading and custody services to their customers at scale leveraging Fenergo's solutions. The collaboration with Fenergo underlines Boerse Stuttgart Digital's commitment to the highest regulatory standards and further strengthens its position as Europe's fully regulated infrastructure partner for digital and crypto solutions.

"In the race to realize their own crypto offerings, financial institutions require efficient trading and custody solutions without compromising on regulatory compliance. Our partnership empowers banks, brokers and asset managers to enter the crypto market, backed by infrastructure that ensures scalability, security, and full regulatory compliance. Together with Fenergo, we continue to drive the adoption of crypto across Europe," says Ulli Spankowski, Chief Digital & Product Officer of Boerse Stuttgart Digital.

Ruth Ormsby, Managing Director EMEA at Fenergo, comments: "Boerse Stuttgart Digital's commitment to creating regulatory compliant solutions for crypto and digital assets puts it at a competitive advantage. We are delighted to support the infrastructure provider on its growth journey. With such intense regulatory scrutiny towards the sector, firms are obligated to deploy robust frameworks for anti-money laundering and KYC compliance, but the challenge is balancing growth. Fenergo's client lifecycle management solution, validated by the world's largest financial institutions, will allow Boerse Stuttgart Digital to future-proof its solutions against regulatory change. With this level of compliance automation, Boerse Stuttgart Digital can onboard banks, brokers and asset managers seeking to unlock crypto trading faster, thus accelerating growth."