Boerse Stuttgart Digital Partners With DekaBank To Offer Crypto Trading To Its Institutional Clients

Boerse Stuttgart Digital enables DekaBank to offer crypto trading to its institutional clients

In this partnership, Boerse Stuttgart Digital provides fully regulated crypto brokerage

DekaBank joins a growing list of top financial institutions in Europe leveraging Boerse Stuttgart Digital’s trusted infrastructure to enter the cryptocurrency market

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, Europe’s leading infrastructure partner for financial institutions, supports DekaBank in starting its own crypto offering, which is exclusively aimed at institutional clients. Leveraging its fully regulated brokerage infrastructure, Boerse Stuttgart Digital provides DekaBank’s institutional clients with seamless, secure, and reliable access to cryptocurrency trading. This exclusive partnership helps expand DekaBank’s service offering and product portfolio, enabling its institutional clients to capitalize on cryptocurrencies as a new asset class. Boerse Stuttgart Digital ensures that DekaBank benefits from blockchain technology, while maintaining the highest security standards. DekaBank joins the growing list of leading financial institutions in Europe trusting in Boerse Stuttgart Digital’s proven and fully regulated infrastructure as they venture into the cryptocurrency market.

“Partnering with DekaBank to offer crypto trading to its institutional clients underscores our commitment to providing financial institutions across Europe with secure and fully regulated infrastructure solutions. We are happy that with DekaBank we supported a leading European player to go to the market fast, without compromising on security and reliability. We are proud of the trust DekaBank has placed in us,” said Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.

The partnership between DekaBank and Boerse Stuttgart Digital marks another step in the institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies in Europe.