Boerse Stuttgart Digital And DekaBank Expand Their Partnership In Crypto Trading

Europe’s leading crypto infrastructure provider, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, partners with DekaBank to develop a crypto offering for retail customers of the German savings banks (Sparkassen). As part of this collaboration, Boerse Stuttgart Digital ensures reliable liquidity in the form of crypto assets for DekaBank through its institutional brokerage solution. DekaBank is leveraging its already established crypto infrastructure, originally built for institutional business, and expanding it for the retail segment. The Deka offering will cover the entire value chain, from trading and custody to the front end, and is scheduled to launch next year.

Boerse Stuttgart Digital plays an integral role in enabling DekaBank to offer a highly liquid range of crypto assets. “We are proud to support DekaBank in bringing a crypto offering to the German saving banks in the retail segment. Boerse Stuttgart Digital is Europe’s leading provider of crypto infrastructure and stands for values that are also essential to DekaBank: trust, integrity, and professionalism. Leading financial institutions across Germany and Europe rely on us to provide their customers with simple and secure access to cryptocurrencies,” says Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.

“With our in-house infrastructure, we secure the largest possible share of the value chain within Sparkassen Finance Group (Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe) and make it as easy as possible for savings banks to integrate the offering. We are already working successfully with Boerse Stuttgart Digital on crypto services for institutional clients and now plan to use their services to build an offering for the retail segment as well,” says Marion Spielmann, COO Banking & Custody Services at DekaBank.

Boerse Stuttgart Digital has been DekaBank’s infrastructure partner for cryptocurrency trading with institutional clients since 2024. Now the partnership is being extended to include DekaBank’s non-advisory crypto offering developed on behalf of the savings banks for self-directed investors.