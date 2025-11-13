BNY Becomes First Agent Lender To Use Cboe Clear Europe's Securities Financing Transaction Service, Extending Access To UCITS Clients

BNY acts as first Agent Lender for Cboe Clear Europe's SFT Service, in addition to role as Tri-Party Collateral Agent

Milestone achieved as service extends to UCITS clients, utilizing innovative collateral model

Expands access to SFT clearing service to key segment of securities lending market

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced that Cboe Clear Europe, its pan-European clearing house, has reached a significant step in the development of its Securities Financing Transactions (SFT) clearing service, with BNY, (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, acting as the service's first Agent Lender. This milestone was achieved with BNY clearing SFTs on behalf of UCITS clients, expanding the service to a key new client segment.

Cboe Clear Europe and BNY have worked to launch a new title transfer model with a pledge-back feature, tailored specifically for UCITS clients. This structure enables UCITS - alongside other beneficial owner lenders, such as sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and central banks - to access the benefits of centrally cleared SFTs without posting margin or contributing to the CCP's default fund when acting as lenders. As a result, UCITS become more attractive counterparties for borrowers using Cboe Clear Europe's service, increasing the amounts of assets on loan, boosting market liquidity and supporting balance sheet efficiency for borrowers in the securities lending space.

Vikesh Patel, President, Cboe Clear Europe said: "We are delighted to welcome BNY as the first Agent Lender of our transformative SFT clearing service and extend the model to UCITS clients. This innovation within our SFT cleared offering reinforces our commitment to driving market innovation, transparency, and resilience in financial markets. By leveraging BNY's expertise and Cboe Clear Europe's clearing capabilities, we have created an innovative solution that is designed to enhance market confidence, optimise collateral efficiency, and empower UCITS participants to engage in securities finance with unparalleled levels of security and transparency."

Laide Majiyagbe, Global Head of Liquidity, Financing and Collateral at BNY said: "Working with Cboe Clear Europe on this landmark solution underscores BNY's commitment to driving innovation and client-centricity in the financing and collateral ecosystem. As the world's largest agent lender and the first to go live with a centrally cleared triparty model supporting UCITS-compliant clearing, we are proud to deliver enhanced collateral efficiency and liquidity through our integrated Global Collateral Platform."

This milestone builds on Cboe Clear Europe's launch of its SFT clearing service in March, with BNY as Tri-Party Collateral Agent, which is transforming the traditional bilateral process for SFTs in European equities and ETFs into a centrally cleared model. From a capital perspective, the introduction of central clearing to SFTs offers potential substantial capital optimisation opportunities including meaningful reductions in Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA) for certain clearing participants. Additionally, Cboe Clear Europe is leveraging its position as the largest CCP for cash equities to offer cross-product margin offsets between cash equities and SFT trades, unlocking potentially powerful capital efficiencies.

BNY serves as one of the Tri-Party Collateral Agents and the service is also integrated with Pirum for trade instruction and lifecycle event processing.

With a highly scalable technology platform, Cboe Clear Europe is well-positioned to expand its SFT clearing service to cover other lendable securities and new jurisdictions in the next year.

Jan Treuren, Senior Director Product at Cboe Clear Europe, said: "The ability for UCITS clients to use our SFT service is a significant development for both participants and the securities finance market as a whole. We look forward to welcoming more Agent Lenders and their UCITS clients to benefit from the increased utilisation rates this innovative structure will bring. By combining operational automation, potential for capital efficiency, cross-product margining, and robust risk management, we are empowering participants and strengthening the securities lending market infrastructure for the future."

To learn more about Cboe Clear Europe's SFT service, visit: clear.cboe.com