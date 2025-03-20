BNP Paribas‘ Securities Services Business Selected By ProCapital To Provide A Wide Range Of Services In Europe

BNP Paribas‘ Securities Services business, a leading global custodian with EUR 13.7 trillion in assets under custody1, has been mandated by ProCapital, an investment services provider and subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa. The mandate covers European markets and includes local and global custody, clearing, securities lending, AutoForex, execution and clearing of listed derivatives.

With this mandate, ProCapital benefits from BNP Paribas’ Execution-to-Custody solution, ensuring the integration of cash equities trade execution in Germany, Switzerland and Austria with their local and global custody. The Execution-to-Custody solution, combining the execution capabilities of the Global Markets business line with the custody and settlement offer of the Securities Services business, allows ProCapital to streamline and automate transactions flows, from execution to settlement, for the benefit of its clients.

ProCapital also leverages the centralised booking model offered by Securities Services, which provides direct access to multiple European markets through a unique infrastructure for clearing, settlement and local custody.

This new mandate extends ProCapital‘s relationship with BNP Paribas, whose Securities Services business has been providing them with local and global custody services in the United States since 2021.

Alexandre Grimault, Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer, ProCapital, commented: “Following our first successful collaboration in North American markets, we are delighted to expand our partnership with BNP Paribas to new markets. BNP Paribas’ teams and ProCapital share the same commitment to delivering ever greater service quality and agility to our clients.”

Pauline Bernard, Regional Head of France and Belgium, Securities Services, BNP Paribas, stated: “With this new mandate, we are pleased to strengthen our trusted relationship with ProCapital, with whom we share common values of professionalism, rigour and client satisfaction. We are committed to harness the strengths of our integrated banking model and the multi-local expertise of our teams to support ProCapital’s growth strategy.”