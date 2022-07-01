BNP Paribas Securities Japan, Ltd. Joins As A Broker To Provide Connection To RFQ Platform CONNEQTOR

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) launched the RFQ (Request For Quote) platform, CONNECTOR, in February of last year with the aim of improving liquidity in the ETF market. We are pleased to announce that BNP Paribas Securities Japan, Ltd. has joined as a broker to provide connectivity to CONNEQTOR from today. And they will also provide a service to use CONNEQTOR on behalf of institutional investors so that they can use the service by phone.

In order to further realize the goal of "ETFs, faster and better price," CONNEQTOR will continue to provide a highly convenient environment to encourage more connections and provide an execution environment where investors can trade on better conditions.