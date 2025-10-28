BNP Paribas Q3 Results - Revenue Up 5% - AuC/AuA Reached €17.8tn - Supported By Business Drive And A High Level Of Transactions

The Board of Directors of BNP Paribas met on 27 October 2025. The meeting was chaired by Jean Lemierre, and the Board examined the Group’s results for the third quarter 2025.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Chief Executive Officer, stated at the end of the meeting:

“The Group achieved good operating performance in all three of its divisions in the third quarter and displays a very solid financial structure, with a CET1 ratio of 12.5%, as well as organic capital generation of 30 bps. Our results are in line with our 2025 net income target of more than 12.2 billion euros and with our 2026 growth trajectory. The third quarter was highlighted by the integration of AXA IM, providing the Group with a lever of strategic transformation and enabling us to become a leader in asset management. I would like to thank all our teams for their continued commitment to serving our clients.”

Click here for full details.