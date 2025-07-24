BNP Paribas Group Second Quarter 2025 Results

The Board of Directors of BNP Paribas met on 23 July 2025. The meeting was chaired by Jean Lemierre and the Board examined the Group’s results for the second quarter 2025.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Chief Executive Officer, stated at the end of the meeting:

“The Group achieved solid operating performances in the second quarter and will pay out an interim dividend to shareholders on 30 September. Outlook for the second half of the year is very encouraging, with expected revenue acceleration driven by Commercial & Personal Banking. Combined with operational efficiency measures, disciplined risk management, and the positive contribution from AXA IM, the Group’s 2025 net income is expected to exceed €12.2bn, in line with our 2026 trajectory. During this challenging period, I would like to thank all our teams for their continued commitment to our clients.”

