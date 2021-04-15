BNP Paribas Goes Live On CurveGlobal Markets Listed Futures Exchange For Traders

CurveGlobal is delighted to announce that BNP Paribas is now live for their house STIR traders, enabling them to access the CurveGlobal short-term interest rate futures that clear at LCH. This complements their client offering of execution and clearing services on CurveGlobal.
Gaspard Bonin, Deputy Global Head of Derivatives Execution & Clearing said, "BNP Paribas considers CurveGlobal an integral part of the LIBOR transition to SONIA, and essential for any institution seriously involved in Sterling rates. We are pleased to be part of their growth story."
Alexandre Benech, Global Head of Flow Trading said, "It is an important milestone in the improvement of our electronic setup, notably as BNP Paribas has the ambition to become one of the top market-makers in GBP Swaps in 2021."
Andy Ross, CEO, CurveGlobal commented, "CurveGlobal is thrilled to see BNP Paribas connect. This milestone demonstrates the strength of our offering and is another confirmation of our growing volumes and open interest in the market. Q1 2021 was our best quarter ever, and we expect these upward trends to continue. Our 'fee free' trading period is in place until the end of September."
The CurveGlobal markets access for BNP Paribas was provided by ION and is now available to all ION futures customers.