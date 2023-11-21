BNP Paribas Asset Management Strengthens Private Assets division With Appointment Of Head Of Low Carbon Infrastructure Equity

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) today announced the appointment of Rodolphe Brumm to head its new Low Carbon Infrastructure Equity strategy within its Private Assets investment division. The strategy, due to be launched at the beginning of 2024, will invest in low-carbon infrastructure projects in Europe through the acquisition of minority stakes in companies across various sectors related to the energy transition, such as the development of renewable energy projects, transport decarbonisation, circular economy and carbon capture.

Rodolphe reports to Karen Azoulay, Head of Real Assets within BNPP AM’s Private Assets division. He is joined by Frédéric Guiraudios, who moves to BNPP AM after around 20 years in M&A as a Managing Director at BNP Paribas Corporate & Institutional Banking.

Karen Azoulay, Head of Real Assets at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments:

"The appointments of Rodolphe and Frédéric further strengthen the infrastructure franchise within our Private Assets investment division at a time when client demand for this asset class continues to grow and the need for investments, particularly low-carbon investments, is considerable. The new Low Carbon Infrastructure Equity strategy will be based on the central positioning of the entire BNP Paribas Group within the financing of the energy and low-carbon transition."

With more than 20 years’ experience in infrastructure private equity, Rodolphe joins BNPP AM after almost three years as a partner at Antin Infrastructure Partners, where he led several transactions within energy transition. His previous roles include Head of Origination & Execution for Europe at UBS Infrastructure Equity in London, Advisor at NextWorld Evergreen in San Francisco and Managing Director in Ardian’s equity infrastructure team. Rodolphe is a graduate of Paris-Panthéon-Assas, Sciences Po Paris and Stanford University.