BNP Paribas Asset Management Further Strengthens German ETF & Index Sales Team

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) has further strengthened its ETF & Index Solutions specialist sales team with two appointments.
Benjamin Ertler and Martin Walentowitz joined on 1 April as Senior Sales Manager and Sales Manager respectively. Based in Frankfurt, they report to Claus Hecher, Head of Business Development for ETF & Index Solutions in Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland.
In their new roles, they will help to boost BNPP AM’s ETF franchise in the German market, strengthening coverage within wealth management, private banking, asset management and retail distribution. They will contribute to BNPP AM’s ambition to become a key player in index solutions integrating ESG and decarbonisation, offering a wide range of options to investors committed to a responsible approach.
Germany is one of the fastest growing ETF markets in Europe, with a global market share of 27% (valued at USD 432 billion) in 2021, according to research by Blackwater Search and Advisory. This puts it ahead of both the UK (USD 400 billion) and Italy (USD 224 billion). This healthy level of growth represents a significant opportunity for BNPP AM to grow its business and local sales team.
Claus Hecher, Head of Business Development ETF & Index Solutions – Germany, Austria and Switzerland, comments:
"We are very pleased to welcome Benjamin and Martin to BNPP AM’s ETF and index fund sales team in Germany. Their considerable experience of the German ETF market, combined with their excellent knowledge of the specific needs of German private banks and the asset management industry, will be very important for the growth of our business in this market.”
Biographies
Benjamin Ertler joins from MSCI, where he was a Vice President in index coverage for German banks and asset managers for more than five years. Prior to that, he was a Sales Associate at STOXX Ltd. within the Deutsche Börse group for more than two years. Benjamin is a graduate of the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management.
MartinWalentowitz joins from BNP Paribas Wealth Management, where he was an investment manager for more than three years. Prior to that, he spent almost five years at Deutsche Bank as a graduate trainee and subsequently investment advisor in the wealth management division. Martin has a BSc in Business Administration & Economics from Goethe University in Frankfurt and an MSc in Strategy & Innovation from the University of Southampton.