BNP Paribas Asset Management Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Dynamic Credit Group

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces that it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Dutch asset manager and specialist lender Dynamic Credit Group (‘DCG’). DCG will become part of BNPP AM’s Private Debt & Real Assets ('PDRA') investment division, bringing its total AUM to more than EUR 20 billion (as at 31 December 2021).
This acquisition is in line with BNPP AM’s strategy of accelerating the expansion of its investment platform, particularly within the strategically important area of private markets, which is also an important growth axis of the BNP Paribas Group's 2022-2025 Strategic Plan.
David Bouchoucha, Head of PDRA at BNPP AM, comments:
“The completion of this deal marks an important step in the development of our private debt platform. It adds an innovative and well-established skillset in the sourcing, origination, management and servicing of granular loan portfolios, especially within the mortgage area. We look forward to integrating DCG within our teams, thereby further enriching our discussions with investors around private debt.”
Tonko Gast, Founder & CEO of Dynamic Credit, comments:
“This new partnership is fully aligned in terms of fiduciary duties and providing sustainable solutions to clients. Working with BNP Paribas Asset Management will enable our teams to accelerate the expansion of our distribution networks across Europe and Asia. In addition, this will enhance our global capacity to source personal and small SME loans for our Diversified Loan Fund."