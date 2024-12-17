BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints New Head Of European Large Cap Equities

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces the appointment of Valérie Charrière-Pousse as Head of European Large Cap Equities, effective 1 May 2025. She will succeed Peter Abbott following his planned retirement at the end of April 2025. Peter retires after a long and successful career spanning 40-years in the industry, including 17 years at BNPP AM.

Valérie has over 26 years’ experience in the industry and has worked closely with Peter since 2008 when the current investment approach was initially established. Valérie was appointed Deputy Head of the team in 2023 having provided leadership to team members based in Paris since 2016.

Valérie has been the named Portfolio Manager for the team’s main international flagship strategies BNP Paribas Euro Equity and BNP Paribas Europe Equity since 2010 and is also directly responsible for many of the team’s dedicated funds and mandates for clients in Continental Europe, particularly France and Belgium. Under Valérie’s leadership, the team developed its Euro Climate-Aligned strategy as well as the Europe Growth flagship.

Guy Davies, Chief Investment Officer, Fundamental Active Equities comments:

“As a key senior member of the team with a strong investment pedigree and leadership profile, Valérie’s the natural successor for Peter and we look forward to the team’s continued success under her leadership. We thank Peter for his invaluable contribution to our business and our clients, and we wish him all the best for his retirement.”

The European Large Cap Equities team has extensive expertise in managing European equity portfolios through various market environments for over 16 years at BNPP AM. The team offers a differentiated investment approach focused on investing in companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, operating in well-structured industries and that benefit from earnings’ growth that is both sustainable and above-average relative to competitors.

Biography

Valérie Charrière-Pousse is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Deputy Head of the BNPP AM European Large Cap Equities team. She joined the team in 2008, from Fortis Investments. Valérie has over 26 years’ experience in finance. She started her career as a research sell side equity analyst from 1996 to 2005 at Crédit Agricole Cheuvreux, before becoming European coordinator on Business services. She subsequently joined Fortis Investments in 2006 as a sector Portfolio Manager running Staples and Healthcare funds. Her current sector focus remains Consumer Staples and Healthcare.

Valérie holds a Master’s degree from the Montpellier Business School and is a Certified International Investment Analyst (CIIA). Valérie also completed the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) programme in 2022.