BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Head Of Global Equities

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces the appointment of Nadia Grant as Head of Global Equities. Based in London, Nadia joins on 4th April and will report to Guy Davies, CIO, Fundamental Active Equities.
In her new role, Nadia will be responsible for BNPP AM’s Global Equity team based in London and Paris. Nadia’s career spans 22 years and she joins from Capital Group, where she was a portfolio manager within the Capital Solutions Group responsible for global multi-asset solutions. She was previously Columbia Threadneedle’s EMEA-based Head of US Equities, prior to which she held various portfolio management roles at JP Morgan Asset Management. She began her career as an analyst at JP Morgan investment bank. Nadia holds a Master’s in Finance from Neoma Business School and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
In addition to his existing role as CIO, Fundamental Active Equities (‘FAE’), Guy Davies has been appointed Deputy Head of Investments with immediate effect. Guy is based in London and will continue to report to Rob Gambi, BNPP AM’s Global Head of Investments, working closely with Rob to lead BNPP AM’s Investment platform and execute the company’s ambitious new Strategic Plan. Guy assumed responsibility for FAE in 2016 and has subsequently built a performance-oriented culture and a successful and growing thematics platform.
Rob Gambi, Global Head of Investments at BNPP AM, comments:
“These appointments are in line with our approach to managing global equities to generate long-term sustainable investment returns for our clients. Nadia's expertise in fundamental stock picking, combined with her knowledge of behavioural finance, proven track record in asset allocation and ability to leverage a wide range of investment talent will strengthen our management team. Guy has a strong commercial focus and has demonstrated excellent leadership in managing change within our Fundamental Active Equities business, as well as exhibiting and promoting the cultural and ethical behaviours we expect at BNPP. I look forward to working closely with both of them.”