BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Head Of Fixed Income

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces the appointment of Olivier de Larouzière as Chief Investment Officer for Global Fixed Income, as of 23 April 2021. Olivier is based in Paris and reports to Rob Gambi, BNPP AM’s Global Head of Investments.
Olivier will be responsible for managing BNPP AM’s global fixed income platform, with a strong focus on investment performance and commercial success. He will retain his existing responsibilities as Head of BNPP AM’s Global Multi Strategy Product (GMS) team and will additionally join BNPP AM’s Business, Investment and Investment Management committees.
Olivier has more than 25 years’ experience of fixed income investment. He joined BNPP AM in January 2019 to manage the GMS team, having previously been Co-CIO of Fixed Income at Ostrum Asset Management. Prior to that he was a senior portfolio manager at Credit Lyonnais Asset Management, having begun his career as a fixed income portfolio manager at Ecureuil Gestion. Olivier holds a Masters in Applied Mathematics from Paris Dauphine University.
BNPP AM’s global fixed income group includes more than 80 investment professionals located in London, Paris, New York and Asia-Pacific. Collectively managing EUR 168 billion of assets (as at 31 December 2020) in single- and multi-strategy products across sovereign debt, corporate credit, emerging market debt, structured securities and currency, the group also encompasses money market products, insurance products and credit research.
Rob Gambi, Global Head of Investments of BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments:
“During the past two years in which he has headed multi-strategy fixed income, Olivier has been instrumental in developing the investment philosophy and approach of the teams for which he has been responsible. I welcome him to his new role and look forward to working with him as he develops our fixed income capabilities further in order that we can continue to deliver long-term sustainable returns to our clients.”