BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Head Of Emerging Markets Debt

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) today announced the appointment of Alaa Bushehri as Head of Emerging Markets Debt (EMD), with effect from 1st March 2024.

Based in London, Alaa will report to Olivier de Larouzière, CIO Fixed Income.

Alaa has been with the BNP Paribas Group for 20 years. For the past 11 years, she has been the Head of Emerging Markets Corporates within the Emerging Markets Debt team. In this role, she was responsible for alpha decisions related to hard and local currency emerging market corporate risk. She joined FFTW in London as a portfolio analyst in 2007, from CIB in Bahrain.

Commenting on her appointment, Olivier says:

“With her extensive knowledge of the business and her long tenure in the EMD team, Alaa is perfectly placed to further progress our extended Emerging Markets Debt platform, which now includes the local Fixed Income investment teams across different Emerging regions (Brazil, Indonesia, Poland, and Turkey). I am confident that Alaa will further embed the sharing of local and global expertise through our single platform, and further strengthen our investment philosophy and processes.”

Alaa holds a BSc in Finance from Drake University and an MBA from Imperial College London.