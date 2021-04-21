BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Global Head Of Sustainability Research

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces the appointment of Alex Bernhardt as Global Head of Sustainability Research within its Sustainability Centre. Alex joined on 21 April and reports to Jane Ambachtsheer, Global Head of Sustainability.
Alex will be responsible for BNPP AM’s Sustainability research agenda and ESG scoring platform, and manage its team of ESG analysts. He will also work closely with the Quantitative Research Group, which plays an increasingly important role in developing and delivering BNPP AM’s sustainability research agenda.
An acknowledged sustainable finance thought leader and innovator, Alex has received multiple awards for his work within insurance and investment across topics including climate risk management, disaster resilience and impact investing.
Alex joins from Marsh McLennan, where he was Director of Innovations, helping clients to address systemic issues including climate resilience, the catastrophe protection gap, diversity and sustainable infrastructure financing. He was previously Principal and US Responsible Investment Leader at Mercer, helping institutional investors to manage sustainability challenges in their portfolios, particularly related to climate change. He joined Mercer from reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter where he devised bespoke risk transfer solutions for insurance brokers. Alex holds a BA in English and Philosophy from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.
Jane Ambachtsheer, Global Head of Sustainability at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments:
“Alex will play an important role in driving our research agenda, thought leadership and thematic fund development. His extensive experience in sustainable investment and climate risk management will bring new insights to support our investment teams in generating long term sustainable returns for our clients.”