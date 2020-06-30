BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints David Choa As Head Of Greater China Equities

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces the appointment of David Choa as Head of Greater China Equities with effect from 1 July. Based in Hong Kong, Mr Choa reports to Frédéric Surry, Deputy Head of Fundamental Active Equities.
Mr Choa is responsible for the governance and oversight of the investment process, from alpha identification, risk management through to trade execution. He also manages a team of investment professionals and analysts based in Hong Kong and Shanghai, ensuring that the investment approach and results across the firm’s Greater China strategies are in line with clients’ expectations.
Frédéric Surry, Deputy Head of Fundamental Active Equities at BNPP AM, comments:
“David was one of the founding members of the Greater China Equities team upon his arrival in 2012. We are confident that he will continue to successfully drive the team and manage our Greater China strategies to meet investors’ growing demand for consistent returns in this asset class.
Ligia Torres, CEO Asia Pacific at BNPP AM adds:
”China represents one of the strongest growth markets for international asset managers, and will continue to be a focus for the firm in the region. Similarly, the China Equities strategy, which has delivered outstanding investment performance over the last three years, will continue to be one of our key areas of focus.”
Mr Choa has more than 15 years of financial experience – from consulting, to corporate finance and equity investing, with a focus on China and Asia Pacific. Prior to BNPP AM he worked at Fidelity Management & Research (Hong Kong) as an international equity enalyst specialising in Asia Pacific telecommunications. He has also held senior roles in Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory at Deloitte & Touche (Hong Kong) and the firm’s Economic Consulting Group in Boston, USA.
David holds an MBA from the Wharton School and a BSc in Economics & Management Science from MIT. He is also a CFA Charterholder.