BNP Paribas Asset Management Announces Four Hires Within Private Debt & Real Assets Investment Division

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces the further strengthening of its Private Debt & Real Assets (‘PDRA’) investment division, headed by David Bouchoucha, with four appointments. All four are based in Paris.
Stéphanie Passet has been appointed Chief Investment Officer for Infrastructure Debt, reporting to Karen Azoulay, Head of Infrastructure Debt. Stéphanie has considerable multi-sector expertise across international infrastructure debt origination and structuring.
Romain Linot has been appointed Chief Investment Officer for Real Estate Debt, reporting to Christophe Montcerisier, Head of Real Estate Debt. Romain has a wealth of experience of real estate financing from both the buy-side and sell-side.
Mohamed El Jani has joined the Structured Finance team as an investment manager, reporting to Michel Fryszman, Head of Structured Finance. Mohamed will help strengthen the team as it grows its capabilities within securitisation and private portfolios.
Irene Bárcena has joined the SME Lending team as an analyst, reporting to Christophe Carrasco, Head of SME Lending. In addition to her credit analysis and portfolio management responsibilities, Irene will help to develop origination capabilities in Spain.
These four appointments are all within BNPP AM’s Real Assets, SME Lending & and Structured Finance team, headed by Laurent Gueunier, and reinforce PDRA's strategic positioning within the key areas of real estate debt, infrastructure debt, SME lending and structured finance.
David Bouchoucha, Head of Private Debt & Real Assets at BNP Paribas Asset Management, comments:
“Private debt and real assets have become essential components of investors' asset allocation, as they ensure stable income and diversification of credit exposure. The strengthening of our teams with talented experts confirms BNP Paribas Asset Management's positioning as a major player in private debt in Europe.”
Founded in 2017, BNPP AM’s Private Debt & Real Assets investment division consists of 50 investment professionals in Paris, New York and London. With more than EUR 9 billion of assets under management, PDRA offers its clients a wide range of solutions based on a distinctive approach to asset selection and origination, combined with rigorous integration of ESG criteria into its management processes.
Biographies
Stéphanie Passet has more than 20 years' experience in structured finance within the energy, transport, telecoms and infrastructure sectors. Prior to joining BNPP AM, Stéphanie spent 19 years at Crédit Agricole CIB, joining in New York and spending six years in Project Finance before moving to Securitisation. She returned to Paris in 2010, within the Securitisation team there, before becoming an Executive Director within Infrastructure Capital Markets. Previously, she worked within export and project finance at ABN Amro and French export credit agency Coface. Stéphanie has Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from ESTP Paris and a Master’s in International Finance from Paris Dauphine University.
Romain Linot has more than 16 years’ experience of real estate finance. Prior to joining BNPP AM, Romain was Head of Real Estate Finance for Continental Europe at Aviva Investors, establishing the company’s European real estate debt platform, before which he was a Senior Fund Manager within commercial real estate finance at AXA IM. Previously, he worked in property finance for RBS in Paris and Madrid, where he was responsible for building a loan portfolio when RBS closed its structured finance operations in Europe. He is a graduate in Finance from EDHEC Business School.
Mohamed El Jani has eight years of financial sector experience and joined BNPP AM from BNP Paribas CIB, where he was a quantitative analyst in the Credit Portfolio Management Solutions team within the Securitised Products Group. Prior to this he was a quantitative analyst within Société Générale’s model risk management department. Mohamed has a Master’s degree in mining engineering from MINES Saint-Étienne and a Master’s degree in engineering from IFP School (Ecole Supérieure des Pétroles et Moteurs).
Irene Bárcena has four years of financial sector experience and joined BNPP AM from BNP Paribas CIB where she was an Associate in Corporate Coverage EMEA for strategic clients within the telecommunications, beverages, chemicals and petroleum services sectors, responsible for risk monitoring and client relationship management. Irene has a Master’s degree from Toulouse Business School, specialising in corporate finance.