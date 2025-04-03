BNP Paribas And Bloomberg AIM Enhance Front-To-Back Office Models Through Further Integration

BNP Paribas’ Securities Services business, a leading global custodian with USD 13.7 trillion in assets under custody[1], today announces the further integration of its multi-asset servicing capabilities with Bloomberg AIM, a leading buy-side order and investment management technology solution. The extended feature enables additional direct, standardised data connectivity between Securities Services’ global fund accounting solutions and Bloomberg AIM, facilitating front-to-back data integrations for mutual buy-side clients.

This enhancement is part of the bank’s continued effort to develop its open-architecture approach, aiming to optimise integration between clients’ portfolios management systems and BNP Paribas’ middle- and back-office capabilities.

Since the initial integration with Bloomberg AIM announced in May 2023, the solution has been delivering real-time post-trade workflows, enhanced by BNP Paribas’ middle office outsourcer data. The direct connectivity offers faster data availability, while a secured transmission protocol ensures its integrity and accuracy. Through automated trade instruction captures and status updates, clients can benefit from greater transparency along transactions’ lifecycle with minimal manual touchpoints.

The extension of this strategic connected model allows the direct upload of fund accounting data into Bloomberg AIM. This provides mutual buy-side clients with a comprehensive view of their portfolio and transactions used in the calculation of Net Asset Values, which eases their start-of-day reconciliation and control checks. The extensive instrument coverage of this model also speeds up the onboarding for new clients, funds and share classes whilst simplifying clients’ involvement in the implementation phase.

The solution has been deployed to several EMEA and APAC-based clients with assets under management from USD 10 billion to USD 98 billion. Investitori SGR, an Italian asset management company, part of the Allianz Group, is one of the key clients that benefits from the recent integration upgrades.

Emanuele Vizzini, General Manager at Investitori SGR, Allianz Group, pointed out that: “When it comes to integrating middle-office and fund accounting data, the collaboration between BNP Paribas and Bloomberg offers tangible benefits in terms of adaptability and efficiency. Real-time data communication speeds up matching activities. We have already seen significant improvements of our daily control checks and data completion, particularly in facilitating the reconciliation between IBOR/ABOR and alignment of data. A technological partnership that fosters our investment solutions, on behalf of our customers.”

Pam Samrai, Head of Buy-Side Post Trade Product, Bloomberg, stated: “For years, it has been clear that the buy-side is looking for a seamless front-to-back operating model. That is why we are proud that our partnership with BNP Paribas solves for that need. Through our integration, we provide interoperable and flexible solutions for streamlined trade management and now enhanced start-of-day visibility into a client’s investment portfolio. For buy-side clients, this means greater operational efficiencies, more robust data governance, and more oversight and control across the entire investment process.”

Valérie Boléa-Waeterloos, Open Front Office Strategy and Integrated Models Lead, Securities Services, BNP Paribas, commented: “Offering a seamless front-to-back office model is crucial for asset managers in maintaining efficiency in this increasingly competitive market context. As we continue to invest in developing adaptive, lasting solutions for clients, this long-term collaboration with Bloomberg enables clients to develop the most integrated model that adapts to their current and future needs.

As part of our continued ambition to go beyond asset servicing for clients, we strive to connect asset managers with expertise, technology and data that fit their infrastructure and strategy. We look forward to further exploring new solutions with leading providers like Bloomberg to support our clients’ connectivity within the post-trade arena.”