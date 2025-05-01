BMLL Wins ‘Most Innovative Cloud-Based Trading Analytics Initiative’ For BMLL Data Lab At The A-Team Innovation Awards 2025

We are delighted to announce that BMLL has won ‘Most Innovative Cloud-Based Trading Analytics Initiative’ at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2025. These awards recognise innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.



BMLL was awarded “Most Innovative Cloud-Based Trading Analytics Initiative” for the BMLL Data Lab, a scalable Python research sandbox, a cloud-native environment where users can harness nanosecond, message-by-message data, with unlimited cloud computing power and a full suite of analytics libraries.



BMLL Data Lab clients have direct access to a harmonised data warehouse, benefitting from actionable insight and alpha for algo optimisation, execution analysis, market microstructure research and more. They have the ability to perform scalable research without the burden of data sourcing, curation or engineering. Data is delivered via a fully customisable JupyterLab Python environment. The scalable platform reduces clients’ time to insight by up to 95% (versus on-premise systems).



The BMLL Data Lab is frequently used alongside the BMLL Data Feed and BMLL Vantage, the market microstructure visualisation platform.

Paul Humphrey, Chief Executive Officer of BMLL, said: “We are delighted that the BMLL Data Lab has been recognised as the ‘Most Innovative Cloud-Based Trading Analytics Initiative’ at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2025. Over the past 14 months, we have expanded our data coverage to include 100% of the MSCI All Country World Index and added OPRA options data. All of this is now available within the BMLL Data Lab, enabling users to generate unique insights into trading behaviours, liquidity dynamics, and order flow - and ultimately make better-informed trading decisions.”



In the last 14 months, BMLL added 40+ data sets across Europe, the Americas and APAC. These include: CBOE, Tel Aviv, Athens, Istanbul, Warsaw; Shenzhen, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, India, Korea, Taipei, Thailand and Taiwan; FINRA, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.