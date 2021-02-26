BMLL Wins 'Editor’s Choice Award For Innovative Early Stage Business' At The 2021 TradingTech Insight Europe Awards

We are delighted to announce that BMLL Technologies has won the “Editor’s Choice Award for Innovative Early Stage Business” award at the 2021 TradingTech Insight Europe Awards. The award recognises technology providers showcasing excellence in client service, innovative product development and sustainable business growth over the past year.
Over the last 12 months, innovation, product development and geographical expansion have been at the forefront of our developments.
- In October 2020 we reached a significant milestone: 5 years of full depth US order book data is now available via our Data Lab & Data Feed, allowing systematic hedge funds, quants and algo traders to benefit from five years of harmonised, historic Level 3 data for insights, backtesting and alpha generation.
- We have forged a number of partnerships to make our data and analytics products available to an increasingly global customer base via additional distribution channels including KX, Crux Informatics, Data in Harmony and IOWA Rocks.
- We have expanded our sales teams and successfully closed our funding round in January 2020, raising USD 25m [to date] from investors including Oceanwood, VC firm IQ Capital and investment fund Angel CoFund.
Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL Technologies, said: “We are very excited to win this award and to be recognised by the industry for our business success. We have been on a remarkable growth journey over the last year, making our granular Level 3 data and analytics available to a global audience in line with increasing demand from global financial market participants. All credit goes to our extremely talented team for their continued dedication in building industry-leading analytics products and delivering unrivalled client service”.