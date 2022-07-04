BMLL Wins ‘Data Provider Of The Year’ At The Financial News Awards 2022 - Becomes First Historic-Only Data Provider To Win This Award Category

We are delighted to announce that BMLL Technologies won ‘Data Provider of the Year’ at the Financial News Awards. The prestigious Excellence in Trading & Technology Awards celebrate the companies and individuals that stand out for the strength of their businesses in Europe and are judged by a panel of highly-regarded, independent industry experts and senior editorial staff.

This is the first time a data provider that offers solely T+1 historic Level 3 data gains recognition in this award category. Level 3 Data includes every single order sent to an exchange over the last five years, its fill probability and average resting time. The world’s most sophisticated capital market participants - including banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, quants and quant strategists and global exchange groups - are now able to understand how markets and venues behave, and unlock the full potential of the predictive data - ultimately driving alpha and helping them maintain a competitive market position.

Over the last 10 months alone, BMLL has announced engagements with:

SIX Group - to provide customised order book analytics for the Swiss EBBO;

Aquis - to deliver venue, market quality and liquidity analytics to its members;

Kepler Cheuvreux - to deliver order book analytics for algo development

In addition, BMLL expanded its world-class product offering to include global Level 3 Futures Data from CME, Eurex and ICE and covers Equity Indices, Fixed Income, Short-term Interest Rates, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and FX.

Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL Technologies, said: “We are delighted to have won ‘Data Provider of the Year’ at the Financial News Excellence in Trading & Technology Awards as a specialist in Level 3 historic data and analytics. This supports our view that rich curated historic data and analytics, with its predictive signals, is the new gold!”

Humphrey added: “To win this award, competing with real-time and pre-trade data providers, is outstanding. We knew demand for our Level 3 data and analytics was destined to grow exponentially, as more market participants understood its power. As a result, we have added Tier 1 clients including Investment Banks and Exchanges to our growing universe of customers. We added futures data last year and will continue to expand our product offering into new asset classes and jurisdictions.“

William L’Heveder, CCO at BMLL, commented: “We are humbled and thrilled and it is remarkable to gain this industry recognition for our powerful data & analytics and for supporting industry participants in making sense of market behaviour. Our gratitude goes to our excellent team of technologists, quants and market specialists for their continued dedication to innovation and client service.”