BMLL Wins Coveted The Trade News Award For ‘Best Data And Analytics Innovation’Awarded - ‘Editors’ Choice & Fintech Award’ During The 2021 Leaders In Trading Event, Winning Against IHS Markit, Refinitiv And Virtu Financial

We are delighted to announce that BMLL Technologies won The Trade News ‘Editors’ Choice & Fintech Award’ for ‘Best Data and Analytics Innovation’ during the 2021 Leaders in Trading Event, held on 17 March 2021.
BMLL stood out for its innovative approach to providing buy side firms, hedge funds, Tier 1 banks and global exchange groups with access to granular, Level 3 order book data and advanced analytical power at unparalleled speed and scale. BMLL’s mission is to unlock the predictive power of pricing data and offer clients the insight they need to understand how markets behave, backtest their trading strategies and make more informed decisions.
Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL Technologies, said: “I believe that the race for speed is over and the race for data and analytics is on. Our industry is waking up to the predictive power of the historic, Level 3 data that we offer to support their alpha-discovery and decision-making processes”.
Over the last six months BMLL reached a significant milestone, making 5 years of historic Level 3 data available to buy side firms in order to improve alpha generation and mitigate risk. The BMLL Data Lab enables them to unlock the full predictability of pricing data, and go beyond the top of the order book to analyse long-term trends and backtest strategies with the singular aim of improving trading decisions and overall performance.
Humphrey continued: “I am very excited to have gained industry recognition for our innovative data and analytics offering against such esteemed competition including IHS Markit, Refinitiv and Virtu Financial. My heartfelt thanks goes to our extremely talented team who continue to deliver outstanding products and client services, making our historic Level 3 data accessible to the wider market.”
BMLL’s historic Level 3 order book data is delivered in a completely harmonised and information rich format alongside a comprehensive suite of analytics, easily accessible within daily workflows.