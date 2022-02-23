BMLL Wins ‘Best Trading Analytics Platform’ At The 2022 TradingTech Insight Europe Awards

We are delighted to announce that BMLL Technologies has won the “Best Trading Analytics Platform” award at the 2022 TradingTech Insight Europe Awards. The award recognises technology providers showcasing excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focuses on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions over the past year.
BMLL was awarded “Best Trading Analytics Platform” for its ability to provide some of the world’s most sophisticated institutions including Tier 1 investment banks, buyside, hedge funds and the global exchange groups with the most granular Level 3 order book data alongside a comprehensive suite of analytics. Firms can now analyse long term cycles and trends, back-test strategies and generate alpha more predictably, removing the operational complexities of data engineering.
Alongside the granularity of our data, the BMLL “Data Science as a Service” platform is what makes us unique. Our platform is the only Level 3 data science as a service platform that is commercially available. Starting with Level 3 Data collection from 65 venues, we curate and harmonise that data into a proprietary 15PB harmonised level 3 Data warehouse. We’ve engineered AWS to provide all the power required to turn big data into relevant insight and analytics that help clients improve their trading analysis and outcomes.
Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL Technologies, said: “We are very excited to win this award and to be recognised by the industry for our innovative data and analytics offering. Access to data is getting easier, but access to alpha-generating analytics will remain a priority for market participants in 2022 as they look to gain a competitive edge.”
He added: “All credit goes to our extremely talented team for their continued dedication in building industry-leading analytics products and delivering unrivalled client service.”