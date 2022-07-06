BMLL Wins ‘Best Quant Investment Research / Data Provider’ At The European Markets Choice Awards 2022

We are delighted to announce that BMLL Technologies has won the “Best Quant Investment Research / Data Provider” award at the European Markets Choice Awards 2022. The award recognises excellence in institutional trading and technology, including buy-side traders, sell-side execution desks, exchanges and trading platforms, incumbent technology providers, and emerging fintech firms.

BMLL was awarded “Best Quant Investment Research / Data Provider'' for its world-class Level 3 data and analytics product that enables market participants to truly understand market behaviour across several asset classes and generate alpha more predictably. BMLL’s Level 3 Data includes every single order sent to an exchange over the last six years. This granularity enables market participants to backtest their strategies with a sufficiently long time horizon and go beyond the top of the order book to spot predictive trends.

The award win comes shortly after announcing a collaboration with the New York University’s Mathematics in Finance program, directed by Professor Petter Kolm, an award winning quantitative analyst specialising in market microstructure modelling and buy-side trading. Professor Kolm and his team of quantitative researchers use the BMLL Data Lab to run computations at scale and conduct futures market research. This follows BMLL’s expansion into futures in 2021; BMLL now offers Level 3 Futures Data from CME, Eurex and ICE in one harmonised format. In addition to Equity Indices and ETFs, BMLL now covers Fixed Income, Short-term Interest Rates, Commodities, Digital Assets/Cryptocurrencies and FX.

What’s more, in 2021, BMLL also entered into a collaboration with École Polytechnique's award winning quant, Mathieu Rosenbaum, who selected BMLL for market quantitative volatility research based on granular Level 3 data.

Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL Technologies, said: “We are very excited to win the Markets Choice award specifically for providing quants and researchers with the most granular Level 3 data, the BMLL Data Lab and compute environment to carry our market microstructure research across equities and futures.

We are proud of our long standing history of working with leading industry quants and world-class academic institutions who use BMLL to ensure that they spend less time gathering, organising and cleaning data, and more time deriving valuable insights.”