BMLL Wins ‘Best Overall Analytics Platform’ For Futures Product At The 2022 Fintech Breakthrough Awards

BMLL is delighted to announce that BMLL Technologies has won the “Best Overall Analytics Platform” award at the 2022 Fintech Breakthrough Awards. The award is dedicated to providing recognition for the best products, people, services, technologies and companies focused on Financial Technologies.
BMLL was awarded “Best Overall Analytics Platform” for the expansion of its world-class product offering to include global futures, available as asset class packages. The BMLL Level 3 Futures Data product brings together full-depth order book data for all major futures asset classes in a harmonised format within a scalable compute environment. Level 3 futures data from CME, Eurex and ICE and covers Equity Indices, Fixed Income, Short-term Interest Rates, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and FX. Clients spend less time gathering, organising and cleaning data and more time deriving predictive insights and backtesting strategies to generate more alpha.
Futures datasets are huge, complex, and highly interconnected. Gaining meaningful insight from beyond the top of the order book requires significant computational workloads. BMLL's scalable compute environment simplifies working with this immense data set, allowing researchers to quickly and efficiently tackle large-scale research queries. Futures contracts traded on a single venue typically have comparable and connected contracts on other exchanges. The BMLL data warehouse allows quants to analyse full-depth order book data for all major futures asset classes from the CME, Eurex and ICE in a single harmonised format. This opens up the ability to do complex, Level 3 Data analysis at scale across venues and markets. This analysis includes the ability to conduct simulations such as model calibrations and testing of latency curves and market impact to define optimal order size and placement in a fully configurable framework.
Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL Technologies, said: “We have established a great track record in Equities and have recently expanded into Futures. We are very excited to be recognised by the FinTech industry for our continued innovation in providing market participants with the data and analytics they need to make sense of market behaviour. What’s more, our scalable compute and data harmonisation capability allows quants to spend less time gathering, organising and cleaning data, and more time deriving predictive insights.”
He added: “All credit goes to our extremely talented team who continue to deliver outstanding products and client services, making our Level 3 Futures data accessible to the wider market.”