BMLL Wins ‘Best Management Services Solution For Market Data’ At The TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2022 - Gains Industry Recognition For The Expansion Of Its World-Class Product Offering To Include Global Futures

We are delighted to announce that BMLL Technologies has won the “Best Management Services Solution for Market Data” award at the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2022. The award recognises technology providers and vendors offering exceptional and innovative trading infrastructure and data solutions dedicated to the challenges faced by firms operating in the US trading environment.

BMLL was awarded “Best Management Services Solution for Market Data'' for the expansion of its world-class product offering to include global futures.

The BMLL Level 3 Futures Data product combines full-depth order book data from CME, Eurex and ICE in a harmonised format, within a scalable compute environment. This opens up the ability to do complex, Level 3 Data analysis at scale across venues and markets, covering Equity Indices, Fixed Income, Short-term Interest Rates, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and FX. Brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, FCMs and ISVs are now able to accelerate the speed and quality of output by spending less time gathering, organising and cleaning data, and more time deriving predictive insights and back-testing strategies to generate more alpha.

Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL Technologies, said: “We have successfully established a track record in Equities and have recently expanded into Futures. We are delighted to have gained industry recognition for our continued innovation in providing market participants with the data and analytics they need to make sense of market behaviour and maintain a competitive edge. ”

He added: “I’d like to thank our extremely talented team who continue to deliver outstanding products and client services, making our Level 3 Futures data accessible to the wider market.”