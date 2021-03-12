BMLL Wins “Best Data Science Solution Provider" At The 2021 HedgeWeek European Awards

We are delighted to announce that BMLL Technologies has won the “Best Data Science Solution Provider” award at the 2021 HedgeWeek European Awards on 11 March 2021. Nominees were selected by a survey of over 100 hedge fund managers, and voted on by almost 20,000 industry participants.
BMLL was recognised by hedge funds for providing historic Level 3 order book data in a completely harmonised and information rich format alongside a comprehensive suite of analytics, all easily delivered and accessible in daily workflows.
There is an ever increasing demand by hedge funds for more granular quality data in order to improve alpha generation and mitigate risk. The BMLL Data Lab enables them to unlock the full predictability of pricing data, and go beyond the top of the order book to analyse long-term trends and backtest strategies with the singular aim of improving trading decisions and overall performance.
Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL Technologies, said: “We are very excited to be recognised by the hedge fund industry for the quality of our data science offering. Access to harmonised Level 3 data through the BMLL Data Lab allows our hedge fund clients to find alternative sources of alpha generation.
He added: “I’d like to thank our incredibly talented team for their continued dedication in building industry-leading analytics products for the hedge fund industry”.