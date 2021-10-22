BMLL Wins “Best Data Science Solution Provider" At The 2021 HedgeWeek Americas Awards

We are delighted to announce that BMLL Technologies has won the “Best Data Science Solution Provider” award at the 2021 HedgeWeek Americas Awards on 21 October 2021. Nominees were selected in partnership with Bloomberg and voted on by over 41,000 industry participants including, managers, investors and service providers.
BMLL was recognised for providing historic Level 3 order book data in a completely harmonised and information-rich format alongside a comprehensive analytics suite, all easily delivered and accessible in daily workflows.
There is an ever-increasing demand by hedge funds for more granular quality data to improve alpha generation and mitigate risk. BMLL’s Data Lab and Level 3 Data enables them to unlock the full predictability of pricing data and go beyond the top of the order book to analyse long-term trends and back-test strategies with the singular aim of improving trading decisions and overall performance.
Paul Humphrey, CEO, BMLL Technologies, said: “We are pleased to be recognised by the hedge fund industry for the quality of our data science offering. Our “Data Science as a Service” platform is what makes us unique, delivering meaningful insight that clients can’t get anywhere else. Access to harmonised Level 3 Data and analytics through the BMLL Data Lab allows our hedge fund clients to find alternative sources of alpha generation”.
He added: “I’d like to thank our incredibly talented team for their continued dedication in building industry-leading analytics products for the global hedge fund industry”.