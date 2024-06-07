BMLL Wins "Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution" At The 2024 TradingTech Insight Awards USA

We are delighted to announce that BMLL won “Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution" at the 2024 TradingTech Insight Awards USA for its collaboration with Snowflake.



These awards recognise excellence in trading solutions, services and consultancy for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.



In Q4 2023, BMLL entered into a strategic partnership with Snowflake to empower market participants globally with granular data and analytics and revolutionise the way the market interacts with historical data. The collaboration follows the investment by Snowflake Ventures, who joined existing Series B investors Nasdaq Ventures, FactSet and IQ Capital’s Growth Fund.

As a result of the partnership, high-quality, granular order book data, stored, curated and harmonised by BMLL, is delivered globally via Snowflake Marketplace, removing the need for costly in-house storage and data engineering while accelerating time to insights. Snowflake’s growing number of capital market clients can access BMLL’s data and analytics at speed and scale.



Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for “Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution" at theTradingTech Insight Awards USA 2024.



Snowflake is aligned with our mission to democratise access to high-quality, large-scale historical data. Our collaboration helps firms leapfrog infrastructure constraints while accelerating time to insights, by making capabilities that were once the preserve of the most sophisticated quantitative firms available to the wider market.

Financial institutions, including Snowflake’s customers, do not need to dedicate time and resources to engineer large unstructured datasets to make them usable, or store unusable data in the cloud, time and again. The cost and collective inefficiency of every organisation doing this themselves is eye-watering. BMLL makes its vast warehouse of curated Level 3 data and analytics available to the market, ensuring that everyone can optimise their data capabilities.

