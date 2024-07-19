BMLL Partners With ARTEX Global Markets To Democratise Art Investing

The partnership is set to facilitate the delivery of services for the world’s first regulated Art Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF).

Joint offering allows market participants to track the intraday price of artwork for the first time, re-defining the way art-financial data can be re-distributed and analysed

SIX to provide value-added services to ARTEX in clearing and real-time data dissemination

BMLL, the leading, independent provider of harmonised, historical Level 3, 2 and 1 data and analytics across global equity, ETFs and futures markets, today announced a partnership with ARTEX Global Markets, the regulated art-focused multilateral trading facility (MTF), to redefine the way intraday art-financial data can be re-distributed and analysed.

The collaboration brings together exclusive pricing data from the art market from ARTEX Global Markets with the ability to access and analyse the historical data within the BMLL Data Lab. In this context, SIX supports this collaboration by providing value-added services to ARTEX Global Markets not only in the clearing space (SIX x-clear), but also in the real-time market data dissemination (SIX MDDX feed).

The partnership between ARTEX and BMLL will democratise art investing by bringing together ARTEX Global Markets’ regulated Art MTF and BMLL’s commitment to empower capital markets participants with advanced analytics. The ARTEX Global Markets data will enhance BMLL’s analytics, enabling more accurate predictions of securities’ future price movements and optimising trading strategies for clients.

The art pricing data provided by ARTEX Global Markets can be accessed via the BMLL Data Lab secure cloud environment, enabling scalable research without the burden of data sourcing, data curation or data engineering. Market participants will be able to track the intraday price of artwork for the first time.

Alexandre Reynaert, Chief Technology Officer, ARTEX Global Markets said “For the first time in history, ARTEX Global Markets allows continuous market data for blue-chip art masterpieces. BMLL enables consistent historical data availability, and provides valuable analytics to market participants. ARTEX Global Markets is delighted to partner with BMLL to promote transparency and accessibility for art trading data, creating a new asset class.”

Paul Humphrey, Chief Executive Officer, BMLL said “ARTEX Global Markets enables investors to trade shares of iconic masterpieces on a fully regulated venue. This collaboration is set to democratise information across both art and financial markets and enable art investing in an unprecedented way.

Marc Berthoud, Head Exchange Data Strategy, SIX Exchange, said “ARTEX enables the emergence of a new fully bankable securitised asset class: painting masterpieces. SIX is proud to disseminate top quality ARTEX market data. This paves the way for BMLL to deliver premium advanced analytics for this appealing emerging asset class.”