BMLL Data Lab Wins ‘Best Trading Analytics Platform’ At The TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2025

We are delighted to announce that BMLL has won ‘Best Trading Analytics Platform’ at the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2025. These awards recognise excellence in trading solutions, services and consultancy for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.



BMLL was awarded “Best Trading Analytics Platform” for the BMLL Data Lab, a scalable Python research sandbox where users can harness nanosecond, message-by-message data, with unlimited cloud computing power and a full suite of analytics libraries to generate actionable insight and alpha.



BMLL clients have direct access to a harmonised data warehouse and cloud-native environment and the ability to perform scalable research without the burden of data sourcing, curation or engineering. Data is delivered via a fully customisable JupyterLab Python environment. The scalable platform reduces clients’ time to insight by up to 95% (versus on-premise system).



BMLL Data Lab use cases include:

Algo / SOR performance optimisation to identify market trends and backtest models

Execution analysis to demonstrate best execution utilising detailed and complete historical datasets

Risk management to ensure models perform as expected against evolving market conditions

Compliance / surveillance to detect and investigate market abuse.

Regulatory change to understand how regulation impacted market behaviour

Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL, said: “We are delighted that the BMLL Data Lab has been recognised as the Best Trading Analytics Platform at the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2025.

Over the last 15 months, we have expanded our data coverage to 99% of the MSCI All Country World Index and added OPRA options data. All this is now available within the BMLL Data Lab to give users the ability to generate unique insights into trading behaviours, liquidity dynamics, order flow and ultimately make better-informed trading decisions”.



In the last 14 months, BMLL added 40+ data sets across Europe, the Americas and APAC. These include: CBOE, Tel Aviv, Warsaw; Shenzhen, Australia, Japan, Singapore, India, Korea, Taipei, Thailand and Taiwan; FINRA, Canada and Brazil.



The BMLL Data Lab is frequently used alongside BMLL Data Feed and BMLL Vantage, the market microstructure visualisation platform.