BMLL Appoints Masami Johnstone As Senior Client Advisor And Simon Ellis As Head Of Strategic Partnerships - Makes Strategic Hires In Response To Increasing Demand For Data And Analytics Products

BMLL, the leading, independent provider of harmonised, historical data and analytics today announced that Masami Johnstone joined as Senior Client Advisor and Simon Ellis as Head of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances. Masami Johnstone will focus on developing senior relationships in the capital markets community, both on the buyside and sellside and Simon Ellis will be responsible for continuing the development of the wider BMLL ecosystem.
An award-winning industry leader in advising FinTech firms on business and product development and client engagement strategies, Masami Johnstone brings strong capital markets expertise across data, analytics and sales development. She joins BMLL from CLS, where she was Managing Director of Information Services, responsible for the data business. Prior to CLS, Masami served as Head of Buy-Side Sales at Euronext, in charge of advanced data sales and development. For the last two years Masami has also been a mentor for “Women in Banking and Finance” and an Ambassador for “The Diversity Project”.
Simon Ellis, a senior management consultant with more than two decades of global experience in business development and data management strategy across fintech and capital markets, has worked with firms such as TickSmith, Acuris, TIM Group, numerous start-ups across the Fintech landscape, and other sectors such as Supply Chain Management and Product Information Management. Simon has advised businesses through periods of regulatory change, product design and delivery and geographical expansion. Prior to that, he served in various sales and business development roles at Multex (Thomson Reuters), Radianz (now BT), Transaction Network Services and Thomson Financial.
Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL, commented: “Over the last 18 months BMLL has been on a growth path as we see increasing demand for our data and analytics products and help clients use Level 3 Data to better predict market moves. I am delighted to welcome Masami and Simon to the team; they will be instrumental in achieving our plan to expand our customer base and our industry partnerships, and bring our award winning Level 3 data and analytics to the wider market.”
Simon Ellis, Head of Strategic Partnerships, said: “I am delighted to join BMLL at such an exciting time for the business. Developing industry-wide partnerships and our ecosystem of users is key to the next stage of our evolution and I look forward to working with the team to expand the reach of our products and data via new distribution channels.”
Masami Johnstone, Senior Client Advisor, added: “Flexible and rapid access to data and analytics tools to navigate complex markets has never been more important as capital markets participants seek to make more informed decisions and maintain their competitive edge. BMLL has an award-winning track record in providing buyside and sellside firms with the data and insights they need; I am excited to join the team as we continue on our growth journey.”