BME’s Pre-Market Environment Reaches 25 Companies After Welcoming Two New Ones

The coffee shop company Vanadi Coffee and the SME financial services company Workcapital join BME's training program

BME's Pre-Market Environment (EpM), BME's acceleration program in the process of incorporating companies to the financial markets, grows with the incorporation today of the Valencian Community companies Vanadi Coffee and Workcapital. With them, there are now 25 companies that are part of this program.

Vanadi Coffee, a company created in 2021 in Alicante, is a chain of coffee shops "Coffee & Lunch" that was born with the vocation to reach all corners and offer a high added value experience around coffee consumption. It currently has 4 coffee shops in the city of Alicante and 30 projected openings in the province. It is a concept conceived from the beginning to be scalable and replicable.

Since its creation in 2015, Workcapital has been an alternative financing company aimed at SMEs, specializing in commercial paper programs discounting and invoice advances. In this period, it has provided financial support to more than 2,000 clients, consolidating a rapid growth that allowed it to be recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 1,000 companies with the highest annual growth rate in Europe.

Last year, ten companies joined the Pre-Market Environment. In addition, three companies from this acceleration and growth project made the leap to BME Growth in 2022: the energy companies Enerside Energy and Energy Solartech and the technology company Substrate AI.

The EpM call for new companies and investors is still open and ongoing.

