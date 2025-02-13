BME Welcomes HBX Group

The company, which is the first to join the main market of the Spanish Stock Exchange this year, debuts with a valuation of 2.84 billion euros and a reference price of 11.50 euros per share

BME welcomed HBX Group today. The company has gone public with a reference price of 11.50 euros per share, implying a stock market valuation of 2.84 billion euros. It is the first IPO of the year in Spain and the second addition to the markets operated by BME. Last year, there were 26 stock market debuts (three in the main market and 23 in the growth markets).

HBX Group, which started trading at 9 hours, is present in 170 countries and employs more than 3,600 people worldwide. The group is a leading independent global B2B marketplace in travel technology that owns and operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline, and Roiback. It offers a network of interconnected travel technology products and services to partners such as Online Marketplaces, tour operators, travel advisors, airlines, loyalty programmes, destinations, and travel providers.

Juan Flames, CEO of BME, explains that “the arrival of a new company to the Stock Exchange is always great news and we wish HBX Group the best in this new journey as a listed company. From today, they will benefit from visibility, reputation, and recurring access to financing, to drive the growth of their business. The incorporation of HBX, which confirms the Spanish Stock Exchange as an ideal market for companies with a strong technological component, is a very positive sign of the good health of IPOs in Spain. We are working so that more companies follow, enriching the capital markets in Spain and thus strengthening the economy as a whole.”

The company has started trading under the ticker “HBX.”

The IPO of HBX Group is the second for SIX in 2025, following the addition of BioVersys to the Swiss Stock Exchange last Friday.