BME Welcomes Eleven New Companies And Three New Partners To The Pre-Market Environment, Its Accelerator For Stock Market Listings

With the new additions, there are now 31 companies participating in this training and development programme aimed at high-growth companies

Since its inception, nine companies have made the leap to the capital markets from the EpM, among the 50 that have participated in this programme

BME's growth markets have helped more than 200 companies expand, attracting over 7 billion euros in financing

BME's Pre-Market Environment (EpM) welcomes fourteen new participants today. This training and networking programme is aimed at high-growth companies, which are gradually helped by stock market professionals and their partners to understand how to become a listed company and develop the transparency and governance habits required by the stock market. With these new additions, BME's stock market listing accelerator now has 31 companies and 32 partners, which are firms specialised in the markets.

The new companies are:

Aromics , dedicated to molecular innovation to defeat cancer.

, dedicated to molecular innovation to defeat cancer. B2-Space , with its HAPS solutions and Near Space Testing, offers stratospheric services for the communications, earth observation, and defence industries.

, with its HAPS solutions and Near Space Testing, offers stratospheric services for the communications, earth observation, and defence industries. Bluenewables , company of engineering and consulting company for the sustainable use of marine energy resources.

, company of engineering and consulting company for the sustainable use of marine energy resources. Ecodualba Gestión , dedicated to renewable and alternative energies.

, dedicated to renewable and alternative energies. Gladtolink , digital transformation, cloud suite with NO-CODE technology.

, digital transformation, cloud suite with NO-CODE technology. Hawk Biosystems , biotechnology and diagnostics, manufacturer of advanced microscopy systems.

, biotechnology and diagnostics, manufacturer of advanced microscopy systems. Lessthan3 , specialised in DevOps solutions, AI Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

, specialised in DevOps solutions, AI Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). Moveglobaltravel , company founded in 1972 dedicated to passenger transportation by road.

, company founded in 1972 dedicated to passenger transportation by road. Palmar Logística , multisectoral e-commerce platform leader in products for birds, pets, and other animals.

, multisectoral e-commerce platform leader in products for birds, pets, and other animals. Stamp , which digitises and simplifies tax-free shopping.

In addition, there are other company that has preferred to join the programme in the hidden profile mode.

Meanwhile, the three new partners offering a commitment to training and business development are KPMG Abogados, DCM, and LKS Next (the latter two are registered advisors). They complete the new additions to the EpM, which strengthen BME's stock market listing accelerator.

The most represented sectors in the EpM are Biotechnology, Renewables, AI, Technology, Mobility, and Aerospace. In terms of regions, although Madrid and Catalonia stand out, all are represented. Euskadi, Cantabria, Asturias, Andalusia, Castilla y León, and the Balearic Islands each have 2 companies.

The nine companies that have made the leap to BME's growth markets from the EpM have attracted 206 million euros in financing.

"Just last year, BME's growth markets welcomed 23 new companies, and so far in 2025, five have already joined, one of them from the Pre-Market Environment. With this wave of new additions, we are pleased to offer many more companies from diverse areas of activity a training and networking programme that will prepare them to debut in the capital markets when each company decides," explains Jesús González, managing director of BME Growth and BME Scaleup.

To date, more than 200 companies have passed through BME's growth markets and have attracted over 7 billion euros in financing, making these markets the main source of capital market financing for small and medium-sized Spanish companies.

You can find more information about BME's Pre-Market Environment on its website.