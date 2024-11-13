BME To Bring Together More Than 40 Companies With Near 60 Investors At The 26th Edition Of The Latibex Forum

On 19 and 20 November, 240 meetings between European investors and listed companies from Latin America and Spain will be held at the Palacio de la Bolsa in Madrid.

Public panels will address issues such as the macroeconomic situation in the region, investment opportunities, digitalisation and sustainability.

The Secretary of State for Trade, Amparo López Senovilla, will participate in the inaugural lunch together with David Jiménez Blanco, Vice-President of BME.

The 26th edition of the Latibex Forum will be held on 19 and 20 November. Once again this year, the Palacio de la Bolsa de Madrid will host an intense programme of public panel discussions on current issues and private meetings between listed companies and investors.

The Latibex Forum, which is the benchmark investment meeting between Latin America and Europe, will bring together more than 40 Latin American and Spanish companies with interests in the region with near 60 investors. Of these, 35% are international. The business representation includes companies from Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Spain. 240 meetings are scheduled.

David Jiménez Blanco, Vice-Chairman of BME, explains that ‘we have been holding this event for more than a quarter of a century to highlight the close ties between Latin America and Europe, with Spain as a natural bridge between the two sides of the Atlantic and the financial markets as the ideal scenario for channelling investment in both directions. Since 1999, BME has had the Latibex market, which allows us to invest in euros in Latin American companies from Europe. We also have an office in Bogota where we centralise our activities in the region, to which we attach great importance.

On Tuesday 19 November, the first panel will be dedicated to the macroeconomic outlook for Latin America, with Javier J. Pérez, Director of International Economics and the Eurozone at the Bank of Spain; Alejandro Padilla, Chief Economist at Banorte, and Juan Cerruti, Chief Economist at Santander. This will be followed by a panel dedicated to sustainable investment in the region.

The opening lunch will be at 14 hours, with David Jiménez Blanco, Vice-President of BME, giving the welcome address, and Amparo López Senovilla, Secretary of State for Trade, making a special speech. Carlos Rey de Vicente, Santander's regional head of South America, and Juan Aguayo, partner at Cuatrecasas, will also participate. The last panel of the first day, in the afternoon, will be dedicated to investment opportunities in the region.

On Wednesday 20 November, three more panels will be held on current issues. At 10 a.m., there will be a debate on the progress, challenges and prospects of renewable energies in Latin America, and later it will be the turn of Ibero-American companies to play an increasingly important role in investment in Spain and the role of strategic technologies such as Artificial Intelligence for the development of the region.

Among the companies attending the event are Latin American companies such as Cox Energy, Engie Energía Chile, Grupo Energía Bogotá, Grupo Financiero Banorte, Grupo Financiero Inbursa, Neoenergia, Rotoplas and Volcán Compañía Minera, and Spanish listed companies with business in Latin America such as Iberdrola, Telefónica, BBVA, IAG, Telefónica and Repsol.

Santander and Cuatrecasas are the main sponsors of the Latibex Forum, which has Morningstar, CFA Society Spain, ICEX and World Television (wtv.) as sponsors and the BME Institute, Atribus and the Spanish Institute of Analysts as collaborators.

You can find more information about the Forum on their website and register to follow the panels on this link.