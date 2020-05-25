BME: The Medcap Forum To Gather Over 200 Investors For Its 16th. Edition, Starting Tomorrow

- To be held virtually due to the Covid-19 crisis
- Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, Fernando Ruiz, Chairman of Deloitte, and Antonio Garamendi, Chairman of CEOE, will open the event
- José Carlos García de Quevedo, Chairman of ICO, and Juan Carlos Ureta, Chairman of Renta 4, to participate in Wednesday’s session
- 52% of the investors that will be attending the conference come from outside Spain
- Over the three-day event more than 1,200 one-on-one meetings will be held
Tomorrow marks the start of the 16th edition of the Medcap Forum, which will be held from 26th to 28th May, this year in virtual format due to the Covid-19 crisis. This event has consolidated itself as the must-attend event for small and medium-sized companies, since it will become a meeting point for over 100 companies and 200 investors through more than 1,200 one-one-one meetings over three days.
The Forum arouses growing interest on an international scale, as evidenced by the fact that 52% of the investors who will be attending the event come from outside Spain.
Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, and Fernando Ruiz, Chairman of Deloitte, will open the Medcap Forum, after which Antonio Garamendi, Chairman of CEOE (the Spanish Confederation of Employers' Organisations), will give a keynote address about the immediate challenges posed to Spanish companies by the Covid-19 crisis.
This year the Forum will particularly focus on the new economic background brought about by the Covid-19 crisis. Forward-looking companies and sectors such as health, renewable energy and biotechnology will be examined and the trend towards an increasingly virtual world will be analysed. The companies listed on MAB, BME’s growth market, will be represented during the Forum.
During the second day and among other topics, the markets and the IPOs as key elements of future growth will be analysed by José Carlos García de Quevedo, Chairman of ICO (a state-owned bank attached to the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Business) and Juan Carlos Ureta, Chairman of Renta 4. The panel will be moderated by Jorge Yzaguirre, Director of Markets and Market Data, BME.
The third day will be dedicated to addressing the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on real estate operations and the trends and demands associated with the digitisation of the economy. Likewise, the lessons from the crisis and the investment opportunities in small and medium capitalisation companies will be analysed on a panel where Lola Solana, Head of Small Caps & ESG Equity Funds, Santander Asset Management, and Mónica Muñoz, Sales Director, Morningstar will participate.
As regards financing, the solutions offered by the Fixed Income market will be addressed against a background in which MARF has become a tool for channelling public funds to medium and small companies through a 4-billion euro guarantee line from ICO.
Deloitte will be the main sponsor of the Forum, which will also have Adobe, Axesor Rating, GVC Gaesco Valores, Kreab, Morningstar, Norbolsa, Renta 4 Banco and World Television (WTV) as sponsors.
https://www.foromedcap.es/2020/ing/Home
LINKS APP 2020 MEDCAP FORUM: APP STORE - GOOGLE PLAY