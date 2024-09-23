BME: The Current Situation And The Future Of The Capital Markets At The FIAB Annual Meeting

In the presence of the Deputy Minister of Economy, José Luis Daza, the annual meeting of the Ibero-American Federation of Stock Exchanges was held on 19th and 20th September at the Sofitel Recoleta Hotel.



The meeting was attended by more than 200 people who took advantage of the various presentations that offered a broad overview of the markets, finance and financial markets.

The Ibero-American Federation of Exchanges (FIAB) held its 51st General Assembly in Buenos Aires on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 September at the Sofitel Recoleta Hotel. Prominent national and international speakers addressed an audience of more than 200 people on all aspects of stock exchange activity in particular and capital markets in general.

During the opening of the event, the head of the BCBA, Adelmo Gabbi, reflected that ‘in Latin American countries, the dissemination of capital markets is a difficult task’, and added: ‘The mission of the stock exchanges is to share knowledge and technologies; to seek common spaces that allow us to look to the future, to the development of our countries’. In another vein, Gabbi observed: ‘It is no coincidence that the societies with the best education have the greatest economic development. Hopefully, in the years to come, we will be able to continue educating Ibero-American countries in the field of capital markets.

For his part, the CEO of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) and president of the FIAB, Javier Hernani, reflected: ‘It has been a long and fruitful assembly. We must have done something right to get this far, with 50 years of history’, and said: ’The FIAB is an irreplaceable instrument. The management that has been done in the region after the economic crisis, after the pandemic, is exceptional’. In this sense, Hernani pointed out: ‘Despite the financial drought in the world, we continue to attract companies to the region. And we are perfectly aligned with what the world is asking for: sustainable development'.

In his first speech as National Secretary for Economic Policy, José Luis Daza assured that ‘in the next 30 years there will be no country in the world that will be as successful as Argentina’, and remarked: ‘The government inherited an atomic bomb, with a total distortion of prices, on the verge of hyperinflation. The current economic programme will be complemented by a series of structural reforms’. Finally, the Deputy Minister of Economy said: ‘There is no politician in the world who has had the audacity that Javier Milei had when he won the elections, saying what Argentina needs to do, and doing it, that is, reducing the size of the State’.

Throughout the two days of the FIAB Annual Meeting, new technologies, alternative instruments, communication, cyber resilience, thematic bonds, artificial intelligence, regulations, and other topics of interest to market players were discussed. The Federation also welcomed the members of its Executive Committee: Jorge Alegría, CEO of the Mexican Stock Exchange; Miguel Ángel Zapatero, General Manager of the Lima Stock Exchange; and Andrés Restrepo, General Manager of the Colombian Stock Exchange. In 2025, the FIAB's Annual Assembly and General Meeting will be held in Madrid.