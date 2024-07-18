BME Scaleup Welcomes BYTETRAVEL

Carmen Sánchez and Axel Serena during the Ring the Bell

It is the eleventh company to join this BME market in its first year of life and also the first newly created technology scaleup

BME Scaleup today welcomed Bytetravel. The traditional ringing of the bell held at the Barcelona Stock Exchange was led by Axel Serena, CEO of the company, and Carmen Sánchez, operational manager, who were accompanied by Jesús González, managing director of BME Scaleup, and Eduardo Ansaldo, president of the Barcelona Stock Exchange.

The company is the eleventh to join this BME marketplace, which has just completed its first year. It is also the first newly created technology scaleup to join BME Scaleup. The company's Board of Directors has taken a price of 1.26 euros per share as a reference for the start of trading, which represents an initial valuation of the company of 37.8 million euros.

The company's Registered Advisor is Renta 4 Corporate, while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider. The company has started trading under the code "SCBYT".

Jesús González explained that "the arrival of Bytetravel to BME Scaleup is the best possible celebration for the first anniversary of BME Scaleup. With it, there are now 11 companies that have joined this marketplace and more are on the way. Bytetravel, moreover, fits perfectly with the philosophy of this market, as it is a recently created technological scaleup, which represents two sectors, tourism and technology, of great relevance in our economy, so the market gains diversity".

BYTETRAVEL is a young Spanish company founded in 2021 specialised in the traveltech sector and focused on creating ancillary services for tourists and business travellers from all over the world. They currently manage visas for more than 70 countries and expect to reach 150 in the coming years. This service operates under the European Visagov brand, becoming an international benchmark in just 3 years.

The company also aims to create and operate complementary services for tourists and business travellers, through the massive use of technology, automation, biometrics and artificial intelligence to help customers save time and, at the same time, reduce operating costs for society.

Bytetravel's Toque de Campana photos are availableon Flickr.

BME Scaleup is aimed especially at scaleups, companies with a proven business model, in an accelerated growth phase for at least three years, with a minimum turnover of one million euros and/or an investment of at least that amount. This market, which offers the necessary transparency to investors and simplifies the incorporation requirements for companies, is also open to other types of companies such as SMEs, SOCIMIs or family businesses seeking a first contact with the capital markets.

Among the advantages of BME Scaleup for companies are its ability to boost growth with funds for financing, obtain greater prestige and brand visibility, the possibility of expanding its investor base, the boost to inorganic growth and greater ease of attracting and retaining talent.

To be listed on this market, a company must be a public limited company, have a board of directors, be accompanied by an advisor registered in the market and publish audited annual accounts. It is not necessary to have a liquidity provider or to comply with a minimum free float.

BME Scaleup already has 14 registered advisors.

You can find more information about BME Scaleup on its website.