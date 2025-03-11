BME Scaleup Welcomes Better Consultants

Ricard Flores, during the Bell Ringing

The company, which debuts with a value of 8.17 million euros, is the third to join BME's growth markets so far this year

BME Scaleup has welcomed Better Consultants today. The traditional Bell Ringing ceremony held at the Barcelona Stock Exchange was led by Ricard Flores, president of the company, accompanied by Álvaro Castro, Head of Equity Primary Markets at BME, and Eduardo Ansaldo, president of the Barcelona Stock Exchange.

The company, which is the third to debut this year on BME's growth markets, took a reference price of 4 euros per share, implying a total valuation of the company of 8.17 million euros.

"The arrival of a new company to the capital markets is always good news because it offers more alternatives to investors and also allows companies to finance their growth and explore new horizons. We wish Better Consultants the best of luck in their new journey as a listed company. With them, there are now four companies that have joined BME's growth markets and five companies that have made stock market debuts in Spain this year," explains Juan Flames, CEO of BME.

The company, which has GVC Gaesco Valores as Registered Advisor and Agent Entity, and Cuatrecasas Gonçalves Pereira as legal advisor in the incorporation process and legal due diligence, has started its trading with the code "SCBTT".

Better Consultants is a consulting and information technology services firm, founded in 1989 by a group of business management and technology professionals, with extensive experience and professional recognition in national and international corporations. The company specialises in services for organisations with a high level of information systems usage, in the main sectors of activity.

Photos of Better Consultants' Bell Ringing are available on Flickr.

The Initial Public Offering Document of Better Consultants is available on the BME Scaleup website, where all the information related to the company and its business can be found.

The growth markets of BME (BME Growth and BME Scaleup) are aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2024, these markets welcomed 23 new companies and now have more than 150 companies listed for trading. BME Growth allows small-cap companies from all sectors, with a significant presence of technology companies, to finance their growth, with recurring access to capital increases and a broad base of national and international investors. For its part, BME Scaleup is especially oriented towards scaleups, although it is also open to other types of companies such as SMEs, REITs, or family businesses. This market adapts to the needs of these companies by relaxing the incorporation requirements while offering the necessary transparency to investors. Among the advantages of accessing capital markets for small and medium-sized enterprises are financing, reputation, visibility, a boost to inorganic growth, and greater ease in attracting and retaining talent.

With these growth markets, BME completes its service offering. BME has a market for every type of company, from the first approaches to capital markets with the formation of the Pre-Market Environment, to large companies listed on the Stock Exchange.